MCMINNVILLE, Ore. — Carla Harvey, 88, of Lewiston and Orofino, died Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at Rock of Ages Retirement Village in McMinnville, Ore. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
John H. Hechtner
John H. Hechtner, 92, of Lewiston and formerly of Lapwai, died Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at Life Care Center of Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Laura M. Cochran
PULLMAN — Laura M. Cochran, 78, of Pullman, died Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at her home. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Lois J. Jemes
MOSCOW — Lois J. Jemes, 76, of Moscow, died Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at her home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Barbara D. Azevedo
MOSCOW — Barbara D. Azevedo, 87, of Moscow, died Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at Palouse Hills Assisted Living in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Marilyn Hillestad
MOSCOW — Marilyn Hillestad, 84, of Viola, died Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at Palouse Hills Assisted Living in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Deanna Robbins
MOSCOW — Deanna Robbins, 76, of Moscow, died Monday Sept. 26, 2022, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.