Gary R. Pfaff

Gary R. Pfaff, 77, of Lewiston, died Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Robert “Bob” L. Fazenbaker

Robert “Bob” L. Fazenbaker, 87, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at Living Springs Residential Care in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Elton Wilbur Ankney

Elton Wilbur Ankney, 97, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Flora A. Jones

MISSOULA, Mont. — Flora A. Jones, 95, of Lewiston, died Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, in Missoula, Mont. Garden City Funeral Home of Missoula is in charge of arrangements.

Nicole J. Olson

WAHA — Nicole J. Olson, 33, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, near Waha. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.