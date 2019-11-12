Gary R. Pfaff
Gary R. Pfaff, 77, of Lewiston, died Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Robert “Bob” L. Fazenbaker
Robert “Bob” L. Fazenbaker, 87, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at Living Springs Residential Care in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Elton Wilbur Ankney
Elton Wilbur Ankney, 97, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Flora A. Jones
MISSOULA, Mont. — Flora A. Jones, 95, of Lewiston, died Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, in Missoula, Mont. Garden City Funeral Home of Missoula is in charge of arrangements.
Nicole J. Olson
WAHA — Nicole J. Olson, 33, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, near Waha. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.