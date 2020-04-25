Harold Heistuman
Harold Heistuman, 90, of Clarkston, died Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Sycamore Glen Adult Family Homes in Clarkston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Leonard Larson
Leonard Larson, 71, of Lewiston, died Thursday, April 23, 2020, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Edna G. McBride
Edna G. McBride, 100, of Lewiston, died Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Life Care Center of Lewiston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
DelRoy B. Schnider Sr.
DelRoy B. Schnider Sr., 84, of Asotin, died Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Advanced Health Care of Lewiston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Betty J. Ringle
Betty J. Ringle, 87, of Lewiston, died Friday, April 24, 2020, at Life Care Center of Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Philip Lemm
Philip Lemm, 80, of Clarkston, died Friday, April 24, 2020, at his home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.