Jan Lucille Clyde
SPOKANE — Jan Lucille Clyde, 69, of Spokane, and formerly of Lewiston, died Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at her home. Pacific Northwest Cremation of North Spokane is in charge of arrangements.
Phyllis B. Summers
POMEROY — Phyllis B. Summers, 96, of Pomeroy, died Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Garfield County Hospital in Pomeroy. Richardson-Brown Funeral Home of Pomeroy is in charge of arrangements.
Lora M. Segota
PULLMAN — Lora M. Segota, 97, of Moscow, died Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Avalon Care Center in Pullman. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Alberta A. Grogan
Alberta A. Grogan, 77, of Clarkston, died Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at Life Care Center of Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Dale Cooper
STITES — Dale Cooper, 57, of Stites, died Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at his home. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.
Howard R. Jordan
GRANGEVILLE — Howard R. Jordan, 84, of White Bird, died Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at Grangeville Health and Rehabilitation in Grangeville. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Kenneth Neil Ellsworth
PULLMAN — Kenneth Neil Ellsworth, 58, died Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at his home. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is caring for the family.