Peggy Deranleau
Peggy Deranleau, 81, of Lewiston, died Thursday, April 8, 2021, at Guardian Angel Homes in Lewiston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Margaret E. McIntosh
Margaret E. McIntosh, 90, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at Royal Plaza Retirement Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Douglas A. Day
SPOKANE — Douglas A. Day, 89, of Clarkston, died Friday, April 9, 2021, at MultiCare Deaconess Hospital in Spokane. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Patricia M. Grimm
Patricia M. Grimm, 90, of Lewiston, died Thursday, April 8, 2021, at Life Care Center of Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
James D. Weddell
PULLMAN — James D. Weddell, 73, of Pullman, died Thursday, April 8, 2021, at his home. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.