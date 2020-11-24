Lyle B. Davis Sr.
KAMIAH — Lyle B. Davis Sr., 66, of Kamiah, died Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at his home. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.
Michael P. Cusik
Michael P. Cusik, 61, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at his home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
J. Mack Jordan
J. Mack Jordan, 82, of Lewiston, died Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at Prestige Rehabilitation and Care Center in Clarkston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Roberta L. Faling
Roberta L. Faling, 66, of Lewiston, died Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at Lewiston Transitional Care of Cascadia. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.