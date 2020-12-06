Eva M. Maynard
GRANGEVILLE — Eva M. Maynard, 90, of Grangeville, died Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at Grangeville Health and Rehabilitation Center. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Debra M. Isbelle
Debra M. Isbelle, 70, of Lewiston, died Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Holly Miles
CHENEY, Wash. — Holly Miles, 83, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Cheney Assisted Living. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Barbara June Hohnsbehn
Barbara June Hohnsbehn, 79, died Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at Prestige Care and Rehabilitation in Clarkston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Mary L. Townsend
Mary L. Townsend, 91, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at the Lewiston Veterans Home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.