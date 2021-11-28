Richard W. Danner
Richard W. Danner, 59, of Clarkston, died Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Donald Lakey
POMEROY — Donald Lakey, 81, of Pomeroy, died Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at his home. Richardson-Brown Funeral Home of Pomeroy is in charge of arrangements.
Sylvia Weathers
Sylvia Weathers, 87, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at Lewiston Transitional Care of Cascadia. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Floyd Lee Alfrey
PULLMAN — Floyd Lee Alfrey, 92, of Sweetwater, died Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at Glenhaven Adult Family Home in Pullman. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Victor I. Maffet Jr.
Victor I. Maffet Jr., 61, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.