James C. Olson
James C. Olson, 85, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at Lewiston Transitional Care of Cascadia. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Beverly J. Conley
Beverly J. Conley, 58, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Korlyn K. Williams
Korlyn K. Williams, 82, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at Prestige Care and Rehabilitation in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Elbert “Bert” Snyder
OROFINO — Elbert “Bert” Snyder, 89, of Orofino, died Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Orofino. Pine Hills Funeral Chapel of Orofino is in charge of arrangements.
Joseph O. Mader
SPOKANE — Joseph O. Mader, 58, of Pasco and formerly of Cottonwood, died Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Eleanor M. Edwards
Eleanor M. Edwards, 88, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.