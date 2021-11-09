James C. Olson

James C. Olson, 85, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at Lewiston Transitional Care of Cascadia. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Beverly J. Conley

Beverly J. Conley, 58, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Korlyn K. Williams

Korlyn K. Williams, 82, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at Prestige Care and Rehabilitation in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Elbert “Bert” Snyder

OROFINO — Elbert “Bert” Snyder, 89, of Orofino, died Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Orofino. Pine Hills Funeral Chapel of Orofino is in charge of arrangements.

Joseph O. Mader

SPOKANE — Joseph O. Mader, 58, of Pasco and formerly of Cottonwood, died Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.

Eleanor M. Edwards

Eleanor M. Edwards, 88, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.