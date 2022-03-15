Sharon Ann Eckert
COEUR D’ALENE — Sharon Ann Eckert, 73, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, in Coeur d’Alene. Coeur d’Alene Cremation and Funeral of Coeur d’Alene is in charge of arrangements.
Todd D. Bloomfield
PULLMAN — Todd D. Bloomfield, 61, of Pullman, died Sunday, March 13, 2022, at Pullman Regional Hospital. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Donna Sue Reincke
Donna Sue Reincke, 81, of Lewiston, died Monday, March 14, 2022, at Life Care Center of Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Helen G. Gregg
Helen G. Gregg, 89, of Clarkston, died Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Clarkston Transitional Care of Cascadia. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Anna Marie Hendrix
SPOKANE — Anna Marie Hendrix, 41, of Harvard, Idaho, died Sunday, March 13, 2022, at the Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Richard Copeland
Richard Copeland, 89, of Clarkston, died Friday, March 11, 2022, at his home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Sora Alice Delta Stewart
Sora Alice Delta Stewart, newborn, of Clarkston, died Friday, March 11, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.