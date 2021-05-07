Lynn Hulse Strudler
PULLMAN — Lynn Hulse Strudler, 78, of Pullman, died Thursday, April 15, 2021, at Bishop Place Senior Living in Pullman. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Dixie P. Reed-Welch
Dixie P. Reed-Welch, 90, of Lewiston, died Thursday, May 6, 2021, at her home in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Rudy K. Gonzales
Rudy K. Gonzales, 67, of Lewiston, died Thursday, May 6, 2021, at Royal Plaza Health and Rehabilitation in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.