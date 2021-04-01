Danny L. Newberry
Danny L. Newberry, 71, of Lewiston, died Friday, March 26, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Ann Marie “Pretko” Shoemaker
Ann Marie “Pretko” Shoemaker, 57, of Lewiston, died Monday, March 29, 2021, at her home is Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Thomas J. Frei
GRANGEVILLE — Thomas J. Frei, 69, of Grangeville, died Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at his home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Mackenzie E. Miller
Mackenzie E. Miller, 15, of Kendrick, died Tuesday, March 30, 2021, near Kendrick. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.