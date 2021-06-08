Leisa Jo Ruckdeshel
COOS BAY, Ore. — Leisa Jo Ruckdeshel, 55, of Coos Bay, Ore., and formerly of Orofino, died Saturday, June 5, 2021, in Coos Bay, Ore. Coos Bay Chapel of Coos Bay is in charge of arrangements.
Robert L. Marsh
Robert L. Marsh, 83, of Clarkston, died Saturday, June 5, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Lee Powers
PULLMAN — Lee Powers, 83, of Pullman, died Saturday, June 5, 2021, at his home. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Colton C. Robinson
CRAIGMONT — Colton C. Robinson, 13, of Craigmont, died Sunday, June 6, 2021, near Craigmont because of an ATV accident. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Laura M. Willett
Laura M. Willett, 93, of Lewiston, died Sunday, June 6, 2021, at Serenity Place Assisted Living in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Gary R. Stone
Gary R. Stone, 71, of Lewiston, died Monday, June 7, 2021, at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.