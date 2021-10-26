Roseann M. Bakker

BOISE — Roseann M. Bakker, 68, of Riggins, died Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, at St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center in Boise. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.

Mary Ellen Black

Mary Ellen Black, 92, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at her home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Illa Faye Kuhn

PULLMAN — Illa Faye Kuhn, 96, of Pullman, died Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at Bishop Place Senior Living of Pullman. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of her arrangements.

James E. Yeoman

James E. Yeoman, 77, of Winchester, died Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Scottia A. Jordan

PULLMAN — Scottia A. Jordan, 51, of Endicott, died Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at the Pullman Regional Hospital. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.

Thomas L. Simpson

Thomas L. Simpson, 78, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Blanche M. Tippett

RICHLAND, Wash. — Blanche M. Tippett, 100, of Clarkston, died Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at Guardian Angel Homes in Richland, Wash. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

David W. Rickert

HELMER, Idaho — David W. Rickert, 82, of Helmer, died Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of his arrangements.

Stephanie R. Dunton Molnar

PALOUSE — Stephanie R. Dunton Molnar, 46, died Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Palouse. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.

Richard A. Erickson

Richard A. Erickson, 82, of Cottonwood, died Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at Life Care Center of Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Sandra M. McCollum

ALBION — Sandra M. McCollum, 60, of Albion, died Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at her home. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.

Maybelle Abel

Maybelle Abel, 91, of Clarkston, died Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at Prestige Care and Rehabilitation of Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Harold A. Schacher

Harold A. Schacher, 89, of Cottonwood, died Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at Generations at Lewiston Assisted Living Center. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.

Dorothy I . Fowler

GRANGEVILLE — Dorothy I. Fowler, 93, of Grangeville, died Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at her son’s home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.