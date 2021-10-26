Roseann M. Bakker
BOISE — Roseann M. Bakker, 68, of Riggins, died Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, at St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center in Boise. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Mary Ellen Black
Mary Ellen Black, 92, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at her home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Illa Faye Kuhn
PULLMAN — Illa Faye Kuhn, 96, of Pullman, died Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at Bishop Place Senior Living of Pullman. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of her arrangements.
James E. Yeoman
James E. Yeoman, 77, of Winchester, died Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Scottia A. Jordan
PULLMAN — Scottia A. Jordan, 51, of Endicott, died Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at the Pullman Regional Hospital. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Thomas L. Simpson
Thomas L. Simpson, 78, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Blanche M. Tippett
RICHLAND, Wash. — Blanche M. Tippett, 100, of Clarkston, died Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at Guardian Angel Homes in Richland, Wash. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
David W. Rickert
HELMER, Idaho — David W. Rickert, 82, of Helmer, died Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of his arrangements.
Stephanie R. Dunton Molnar
PALOUSE — Stephanie R. Dunton Molnar, 46, died Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Palouse. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Richard A. Erickson
Richard A. Erickson, 82, of Cottonwood, died Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at Life Care Center of Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Sandra M. McCollum
ALBION — Sandra M. McCollum, 60, of Albion, died Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at her home. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Maybelle Abel
Maybelle Abel, 91, of Clarkston, died Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at Prestige Care and Rehabilitation of Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Harold A. Schacher
Harold A. Schacher, 89, of Cottonwood, died Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at Generations at Lewiston Assisted Living Center. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Dorothy I . Fowler
GRANGEVILLE — Dorothy I. Fowler, 93, of Grangeville, died Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at her son’s home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.