Merlyn Hartwig
Merlyn Hartwig, 87, of Lewiston, died Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Jeffery L. Glover
Jeffery L. Glover, 56, of Clarkston, died Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at Clarkston Health and Rehabilitation of Cascadia in Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Danny S. Gregory
KAMIAH — Danny S. Gregory, 74, of Kamaiah, died Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at Clearwater Valley Hospital. Mountain View Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.