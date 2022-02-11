Patrick E. Long
GRANGEVILLE — Patrick E. Long, 75, of Grangeville, died Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at his home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Ronald A. Wilson
Ronald A. Wilson, 88, of Kooskia, died Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at Prestige Care & Rehabilitation – The Orchards. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Karen M. Johnson Bieker
PULLMAN — Karen M. Johnson Bieker, 76, of Pullman and formerly of Moscow, died Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at Regency of Pullman Assisted Living. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Ralph R. Reynolds Jr.
WENATCHEE — Ralph R. Reynolds Jr., 69, of Clarkston, died Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee. Chapel of the Valley of East Wenatchee is in charge of arrangements.
William “Bill” C. Anderson
IDAHO FALLS — William “Bill” C. Anderson, 69, of Viola, died Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Floretta Ekelund
PULLMAN — Floretta Ekelund, 86, of Moscow, died Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at Avalon Care Center in Pullman. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.