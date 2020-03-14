Leon K. Slichter

GRANGEVILLE — Leon K. Slichter, 71, of Grangeville, died Thursday, March 12, 2020, at his home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.

Violet I. Slatter

Violet I. Slatter, 94, of Clarkston, died Friday, March 13, 2020, at Riverview Residential Care in Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Robert “Mike” Hohman

COTTONWOOD — Robert “Mike” Hohman, 65, of Craigmont, died Thursday, March 12, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Cottonwood. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.

Gage Frizzell

HAUSER, Idaho — Gage Frizzell, 21, of Coeur d’Alene and formerly of Stites, died Tuesday, March 10, 2020, near Hauser, Idaho. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.