Leon K. Slichter
GRANGEVILLE — Leon K. Slichter, 71, of Grangeville, died Thursday, March 12, 2020, at his home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Violet I. Slatter
Violet I. Slatter, 94, of Clarkston, died Friday, March 13, 2020, at Riverview Residential Care in Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Robert “Mike” Hohman
COTTONWOOD — Robert “Mike” Hohman, 65, of Craigmont, died Thursday, March 12, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Cottonwood. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Gage Frizzell
HAUSER, Idaho — Gage Frizzell, 21, of Coeur d’Alene and formerly of Stites, died Tuesday, March 10, 2020, near Hauser, Idaho. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.