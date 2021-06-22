John A. Mock

John A. Mock, 79, of Lewiston, died Saturday, June 19, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Jean H. Zenner

Jean H. Zenner, 91, of Lewiston, died Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Royal Plaza Heath and Rehabilitation in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Jean C. Hottinger

CRAIGMONT — Jean C. Hottinger, 73, of Craigmont, died Sunday, June 20, 2021, at her home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.

Gerald D. Henson

PULLMAN — Gerald D. Henson, 73, of Moscow, died Sunday, June 20, 2021, at Pullman Regional Hospital. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Wanda J. Lyon

PULLMAN — Wanda J. Lyon, 69, of Pullman, died June 20, 2021, at Pullman Regional Hospital. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.

Don L. Comstock

MOSCOW — Don L. Comstock, 92, of Potlatch, died Sunday, June 20, 2021, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.

Helen A. Lombard

Helen A. Lombard, 78, of Lewiston, died Sunday, June 20, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Regional Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Larry R. Lehtola

POST FALLS — Larry R Lehtola, 71, of Grangeville, died Sunday, June 20, 2021, at North Idaho Advanced Care Hospital in Post Falls. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.