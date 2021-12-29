Janice Ann Arleth
SPOKANE — Janice Ann Arleth, 78, of Spokane and formerly of Lewiston, died Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, in Spokane. Ball and Dodd Funeral Home of Spokane is in charge of arrangements.
Randy L. Hays
Randy L. Hays, 69, of Finley, Wash., and formerly of Clarkston, died Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Charlene S. Witters
Charlene S. Witters, 77, of Clarkston, died Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.