Debbie J. Pease
GRANGEVILLE — Debbie J. Pease, 67, of Grangeville, died Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at her home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Bobby Leroy Tuell
LAPWAI — Bobby Leroy Tuell, 80, of Lapwai, died Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Lilia Jane Radtke-Kennedy
Lilia Jane Radtke-Kennedy, 56, of Lewiston, died Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at Royal Plaza Rehabilitation Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Bruce E. Bogar
CLARKIA — Bruce E. Bogar, 63, of Deary, died Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, near Clarkia. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Leroy A. Cardwell
Leroy A. Cardwell, 95, of Lewiston, died Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at the Idaho State Veterans Nursing Home in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Joy M. Thomason
Joy M. Thomason, 93, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Royal Plaza Health & Rehabilitation in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Gladys E. Adams
Gladys E. Adams, 93, of Clarkston, died Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at her Clarkston residence. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.