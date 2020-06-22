Yvonne S. Armstrong

Yvonne S. Armstrong, 80, of Lewiston, died Saturday, June 20, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Teresa Profitt

Teresa Profitt, 56, of Clarkston, died Sunday, June 21, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Pauline E. Boller

GARFIELD — Pauline E. Boller, 90, died Friday, June 19, 2020, at Ladow Court Assisted Living in Garfield. KramerFuneral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.

