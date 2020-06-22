Yvonne S. Armstrong
Yvonne S. Armstrong, 80, of Lewiston, died Saturday, June 20, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Teresa Profitt
Teresa Profitt, 56, of Clarkston, died Sunday, June 21, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Pauline E. Boller
GARFIELD — Pauline E. Boller, 90, died Friday, June 19, 2020, at Ladow Court Assisted Living in Garfield. KramerFuneral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.