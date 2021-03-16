Della Rimmelspacher
Della Rimmelspacher, 90, of Lewiston and formerly of Pomeroy, died Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Guardian Angel Homes in Lewiston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Iralene Joy Crum
ASOTIN — Iralene Joy Crum, 73, of Asotin, died Monday, March 15, 2021, at her home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Richard I. Applegate
Richard I. Applegate, 82, of Clarkston, died Monday, March 15, 2021, in his home in Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Bill Gotzinger
GRESHAM, Ore. — Bill Gotzinger, 46, of Gresham, Ore., and formerly of Riggins and Lapwai, died Thursday, March 4, 2021. Bateman Carroll Funeral Home of Gresham, Ore., is in charge of arrangements.
Patricia M. Esser
MOSCOW — Patricia M. Esser, 92, of Moscow and Genesee, died Friday, March 12, 2021, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Patricia A. Armstrong
COEUR D’ALENE — Patricia A. Armstrong, 84, of Moscow, died Friday, March 12, 2021, at Creekside Assisted Living in Coeur d’Alene. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Beth Johnson
Beth Johnson, 97, of Clarkston, died Monday, March 15, 2021, at Tender Care Homes in Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Evelyn R. DeWitt
WHITE BIRD — Evelyn R. DeWitt, 85, of White Bird, died Monday, March 15, 2021, at her home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Melvin R. Kirk
GRANGEVILLE — Melvin R. Kirk, 76, of Grangeville, died Saturday, March 13, 2021, at his home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.