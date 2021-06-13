Betty Jean Whitt
Betty Jean Whitt, 87, of Lewiston, died Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Prestige Care and Rehabilitation in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
John “Bud” Torrez
John “Bud” Torrez, 72, of Lewiston, died Friday, June 11, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Bill G. Ringo
Bill G. Ringo, 86, died Friday, June 11, 2021, at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Jean McKinley
POMEROY — Jean McKinley, age 89, of Pomeroy, died Saturday, June 12, 2021, at her home. Richardson Brown Funeral Home of Pomeroy is in charge of arrangements.