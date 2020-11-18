Arthur H. McKean
BELLEVUE — Arthur H. McKean, 77, a retired Bellevue lawyer and a Lewiston High School graduate of 1961, died Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. Death was caused by brain cancer.
Michael R. Peterson
Michael R. Peterson, 70, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Living Springs Residential Care in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Kenneth J. Sherwood
Kenneth J. Sherwood, 78, of Lapwai, died Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Randall Lee Savage
Randall Lee Savage, 67, of Clarkston, died Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, in his home in Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Patrick Gagon
MOSCOW — Patrick Gagon, 70, of Moscow, died Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Gritman Medical Center. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Robert McCormick
MOSCOW — Robert McCormick, 89, of Moscow, died Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society - Moscow Village. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Cheri L. Haug
GRANGEVILLE — Cheri L. Haug, 77, of Grangeville, died Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at Syringa Hospital and Clinics. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.