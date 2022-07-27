Roy Lee Sparks
Roy Lee Sparks, 77, of Lewiston, died Monday, July 25, 2022, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Roy Lee Sparks
Roy Lee Sparks, 77, of Lewiston, died Monday, July 25, 2022, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Jeannette H. Walser
MOSCOW — Jeannette H. Walser, 89, of Viola, died Monday, July 25, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society-Moscow Village in Moscow. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Clyde A. Shepherd
MOSCOW — Clyde A. Shepherd, 76, of Potlatch, died Monday, July 25, 2022, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Roy Johnson
MOSCOW — Roy Johnson, 83, of Pullman, died Sunday, July 24, 2022, at Aspen Park of Cascadia in Moscow. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Tedi M. Warren
Tedi M. Warren, 54, of Lewiston, died Monday, July 25, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Stephenie Lynnette Schultz
BOISE — Stephenie Lynnette Schultz, 31, of Clarkston, died Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Boise.
Donald A. Fischer
GRANGEVILLE — Donald A. Fischer, 70, of Grangeville, died Sunday, July 24, 2022, at Syringa General Hospital in Grangeville. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Carol Jean Kurtz
GRANGEVILLE — Carol Jean Kurtz, 73, of Kamiah, died Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at the Grangeville Health and Rehabilitation Center of Cascadia. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Jamal W. Johnson
Jamal W. Johnson, 16, of Lewiston, formerly of Detroit, died Friday, July 22, 2022, at his home in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Richard A. Scyphers
Richard A. Scyphers, 55, of Lewiston, died Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Hammer Creek on the Salmon River. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.