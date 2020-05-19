Barbara A. Sullivan
MOSCOW — Barbara A. Sullivan, 79, of Moscow, died Friday, May 15, 2020, at her home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Anthony “Tony” Utke
Anthony “Tony” Utke, 68, of Lewiston, Thursday, May 14, 2020, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Lloyd L. Hogden
Lloyd L. Hogden, 86, of Lewiston, died Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Royal Plaza Health and Rehabilitation Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Marsha M. Casteel
Marsha M. Casteel, 73, of Lewiston, died Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Brookdale Assisted Living in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.