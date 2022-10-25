Virginia M. Harvey
CLEARWATER — Virginia M. Harvey, 88, of Clearwater, died Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at her home. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is handling arrangements.
Virginia M. Harvey
Paul A. DesRoches
KAMIAH — Paul A. DesRoches, 49, of Kamiah, died Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at his home. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is handling arrangements.
Leon Dipp
KAMIAH — Leon Dipp, 75, of Kamiah, died Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at his home. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is handling arrangements.
Kandace Degraw
COTTONWOOD — Kandace Degraw, 11, of Kamiah, died Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Cottonwood. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is handling arrangements.
Fred Kuester
KAMIAH — Fred Kuester, 88, of Kamiah, died Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at his home. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is handling arrangements.
Betty J. Corey
MOSCOW — Betty J. Corey, 95, of Moscow, died Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at Good Samaritan Moscow Village. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Robert Blyzka
PULLMAN — Robert Blyzka, 71, of Moscow, died Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at Pullman Regional Hospital. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Richard J. Bosshardt
Richard J. Bosshardt, 88, of Lewiston, died Friday Oct. 21, 2022, at Life Care Center of Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
