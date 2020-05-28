Geraldine Cass
Geraldine Cass, 90, of Moscow, died Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Royal Plaza Health and Rehabilitation in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Gary Forsey
Gary Forsey, 85, of Lewiston, died Saturday, May 23, 2020, at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Noreen K. Owens
Noreen K. Owens, 72, of Clarkston, died Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Blanche Weber
Blanche Weber, 94, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at her home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Sally A. Manfull
JULIAETTA — Sally A. Manfull, 82, of Juliaetta, died Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at her home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Paula K. Lahti
Paula K. Lahti, 75, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.