Carol Hagan
Carol Hagan, 73, of Clarkston, died Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at her home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Norman Perkins
GARFIELD — Norman Perkins, 86, of Garfield, died Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at his home. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse, is in charge of arrangements.
Janet K. Rose
Janet K. Rose, 74, of Clarkston, died Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at her home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
George E. “Mac” McCullough
George E. “Mac” McCullough, 68, of Lewiston, died Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Clarece Marie Nicklas
Clarece Marie Nicklas, 75, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at her home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Leroy Larson
MOSCOW — Leroy Larson, 84, of Moscow, died Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Aspen Park of Cascadia in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Betty Hammond
MOSCOW — Betty Hammond, 95, of Moscow, died Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at her home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Michael Sprenger
COEUR D’ALENE — Michael Sprenger, 57, of Moscow, died Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Catherine Symons
Catherine Symons, 84, of Clarkston, died Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at Lewiston Transitional Care of Cascadia. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Jane Schrecengost
Jane Schrecengost, 75, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Royal Plaza in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Reneé L. Wheeler Strom
Reneé L. Wheeler Strom, 46, of Lapwai, died Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Virgil Ray Garland
NAMPA — Virgil Ray Garland, 74, of Clarkston, died Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Nampa. Accent Funeral Home and Cremation of Meridian is in charge of arrangements.
