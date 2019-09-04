Gerald J. “Jerry” Tinnel
Gerald J. “Jerry” Tinnel, 89, of Lewiston, died Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Larry W. Turnbow
DESMET, Idaho — Larry W. Turnbow, 66, of DeSmet, Idaho, and formerly of Clarkston, died Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at his home. Kramer Funeral Home of Tekoa, Wash., is in charge of arrangements.
Stanley G. King
Stanley G. King, 77, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.