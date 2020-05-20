Tammy Sue Burklund
Tammy Sue Burklund, 61, of Clarkston, died Monday, May 18, 2020, at her home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Scott Wimer
RENTON, Wash. — Scott Wimer, 44, of Renton and formerly of Cottonwood, died Sunday, May 17, 2020, at his home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Sandra Mauchley
COEUR D’ALENE — Sandra Mauchley, 80, of Moscow, died Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Celeste Magnie
GENESEE — Celeste Magnie, 52, of Genesee, died Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at her home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.