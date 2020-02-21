Elaine M. Kinzer
Elaine M. Kinzer, 78, of Clarkston, died Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at her home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Geralene Johnson
OROFINO — Geralene Johnson, 88, of Orofino, died Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in Orofino. Pine Hills Funeral Chapel and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Gary Lee Haynes
Gary Lee Haynes, 69, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at his apartment. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Viola H. Northrup
Viola H. Northrup, 101, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at her home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Michael E. Glover
REDMOND, Ore. — Michael E. Glover, 64, of Lewiston, died Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at St. Charles Hospital in Redmond, Ore. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.