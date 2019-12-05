Kimberly Marie Weber
Kimberly Marie Weber, 49, of Clarkston, died Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Joan Beamish
Joan Beamish, 93, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at Prestige Care and Rehabilitation in Lewiston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Clinton Carlyle
Clinton Carlyle, 85, of Clarkston, died Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at his home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Mary Lee Lorentzen
Mary Lee Lorentzen, 89, of Clarkston, died Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
William “Bill” Kennedy
WEIPPE — William “Bill” Kennedy, 75, of Weippe, died Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Weippe. Pine Hills Funeral Chapel of Orofino is in charge of arrangements.
Richard Laurence Hume
PULLMAN — Richard Laurence Hume, 80, of Pullman, died Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at Avalon Care Center in Pullman. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.