Shirley Anne Ellcey
Shirley Anne Ellcey, 95, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Updated: December 23, 2022 @ 4:06 am
Paul J. Million
MOSCOW — Paul J. Million, 84, of Moscow, died Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at Aspen Park of Cascadia in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Mary Jeanette Craig
Mary Jeanette Craig, 76, of Moscow, died Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
John R. Miller
John R. Miller, 76, of Lenore, died Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, in Clarkston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Terry L. Edelblute
Terry L. Edelblute, 86, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at Brookdale Assisted Living in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Rodney W. Hoyt
Rodney W. Hoyt, 89, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at Life Care Center of Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Roberta Rommel
POMEROY — Roberta Rommel, 90, of Pomeroy, died Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at her home. Richardson-Brown Funeral Home of Pomeroy is in charge of arrangements.
