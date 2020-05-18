Mary Beth Watson LaPlante
WATERTOWN, Mass. —Mary Beth Watson LaPlante, formerly of Lewiston, died Saturday May 16, 2020, at Watertown Care Center in Watertown, Mass., from COVID-19. Services are pending.
Eugene R. Leslie
Eugene R. Leslie 78, of Lewiston, died Saturday May 16, 2020, at his home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Lanny Leroy Gill
Lanny Leroy Gill, 76, of Lewiston, died Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Life Care Center of Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.