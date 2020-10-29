Christine C. Rugg
Christine C. Rugg, 89, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at Royal Plaza Health and Rehabilitation in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Daniel L. Speno
Daniel L. Speno, 41, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Carm Kaschmitter
GRANGEVILLE — Carm Kaschmitter, 94, of Cottonwood, died Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at the Grangeville Health and Rehabilitation Center. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Cynthia G. Steadman
STITES — Cynthia G. Steadman, 54, of Stites, died Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at her home. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.
Juanita Barbara Jones
Juanita Barbara Jones, 64, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at her home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Jon M. Elven
RENTON, Wash. — Jon M. Elven, 78, of Renton and formerly of Nezperce, died Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in Renton. Tulip Cremation of Federal Way, Wash., is in charge of arrangements.
Yvonne M. Beasley
PULLMAN — Yvonne M. Beasley, 87, of Pullman, died Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Bishop Place Senior Living in Pullman. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.