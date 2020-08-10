Thomas B. Hopper
Thomas B. Hopper, 68, of Moscow, died Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Freddy L. Davis
Freddy L. Davis, 73, of Clarkston, died Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Michael E. Topping
Michael E. Topping, 62, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at his home in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
John B. Thompson
John B. Thompson, 70, of Asotin, died Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Doris J. Shaw
Doris J. Shaw, of Lewiston, died Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at Living Springs Care Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.