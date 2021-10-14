William James “Jim” Holliday
CORONA, Calif. — William James “Jim” Holliday, 78, formerly of Winchester, died Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Corona, Calif. McCormick & Son Mortuaries and Crematory of Laguna Beach, Calif., is in charge of arrangements.
Vicki L. Bergamo
Vicki L. Bergamo, 65, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at her Lewiston residence. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Mildred Alice Shoemake
Mildred Alice Shoemake, 80, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.