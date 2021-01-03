Larry M. Zeller
SPOKANE — Larry M. Zeller, 69, of Palouse, died Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Jean E. Castle
Jean E. Castle, 82, of Grangeville, died Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Thomas Ransom
Thomas Ransom, 71, of Ferdinand, died Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Margaret E. Angelo
Margaret E. Angelo, 95, of Lewiston, died Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, at Royal Plaza Health & Rehabilitation in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
William “Dave” Newhouse
COEUR D’ALENE — William “Dave” Newhouse, 74, of Clarkston, died Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, at The Schneidmiller Hospice House in Coeur d’Alene. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Bonnie L. Ongstad
Bonnie L. Ongstad, 70, of Lewiston, died Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, at Lewiston Transitional Care of Cascadia. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Walter A. Stearns
COEUR D’ALENE — Walter A. Stearns, 80, of Lewiston, died Satur-day, Jan. 2, 2021, at Kootenai Medical Center in Coeur d’Alene. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.