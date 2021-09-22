Jerome Finell
NAMPA — Jerome Finell, 82, of Nampa, formerly of Lewiston, died Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Nampa. Bowman Funeral Parlor of Garden City is in charge of arrangements.
Marie A. Stokes
OROFINO — Marie A. Stokes, 74, of Orofino, died Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Orofino. Pine Hills Funeral Chapel and Crematory of Orofino is in charge of arrangements.
Randy Dean Cook
Randy Dean Cook, 65, of Clarkston, died Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
James L. Stamper
James L. Stamper, 77, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at Prestige Care & Rehabilitation in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Allon Forrest Barnes
Allon Forrest Barnes, 77, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Ryan E. Lund
Ryan E. Lund, 42, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.