William E. Eggart
AJO, Ariz. — William E. Eggart, 69, of Ajo, Ariz., and formerly of Clarkston, died Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Ajo, Ariz. Douglass Funeral Home of Ajo, Ariz., is in charge of arrangements.
Orville E. Davidson
Orville E. Davidson, 97, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at his Lewiston home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Maxine M. Patterson
PULLMAN — Maxine M. Patterson, 101, of Pullman, died Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at the Memory Villa’s at Bishop Place in Pullman. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Kathleen Gail Douglas
POMEROY — Kathleen Gail Douglas, 61, of Pomeroy, died Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at her home. Richardson-Brown Funeral Home of Pomeroy is in charge of arrangements.
John A. Bergen Sr.
John A. Bergen Sr., 93, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Gerald W. Reynolds
Gerald W. Reynolds, 87, of Lewiston, died Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Life Care Center of Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.