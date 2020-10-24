William E. Eggart

AJO, Ariz. — William E. Eggart, 69, of Ajo, Ariz., and formerly of Clarkston, died Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Ajo, Ariz. Douglass Funeral Home of Ajo, Ariz., is in charge of arrangements.

Orville E. Davidson

Orville E. Davidson, 97, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at his Lewiston home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Maxine M. Patterson

PULLMAN — Maxine M. Patterson, 101, of Pullman, died Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at the Memory Villa’s at Bishop Place in Pullman. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.

Kathleen Gail Douglas

POMEROY — Kathleen Gail Douglas, 61, of Pomeroy, died Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at her home. Richardson-Brown Funeral Home of Pomeroy is in charge of arrangements.

John A. Bergen Sr.

John A. Bergen Sr., 93, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Gerald W. Reynolds

Gerald W. Reynolds, 87, of Lewiston, died Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Life Care Center of Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.