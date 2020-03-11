Cori A. Fry Pearson
Cori A. Fry Pearson, 42, of Lewiston, died Sunday, March 8, 2020, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Sharon L. Jacobson
MOSCOW — Sharon L. Jacobson, 87, of Moscow, died Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Palouse Hills Assisted Living. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Marlene M. Stellmon
SPOKANE — Marlene M. Stellmon, 86, of Lewiston, died Monday, March 9, 2020, at Providence Holy Family Hospital in Spokane. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Dianne K. Blum
Dianne K. Blum, 75, of Lewiston, died Monday, March 9, 2020, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Keith W. Claassen
Keith W. Claassen, 65, of Clarkston, died Monday, March 9, 2020, at his home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Maynard L. Clark
Maynard L. Clark, 66, of Asotin, died, Monday, March 9, 2020, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.