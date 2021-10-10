Gregory Crane
PALMER, ALASKA — Gregory Crane, 55, of Palmer, Alaska, formerly of Grangeville, died Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at Mat-Su Regional Medical Center in Palmer. Cremation Society of Alaska is in charge of arrangements, services pending.
Theresa J. Olivas
Theresa J. Olivas, 65, of Clarkston, died Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at her home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
David L. Wayman
David L. Wayman, 79, of Clarkston, died Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Generations of Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.