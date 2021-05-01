Ronald “Ron” Allen Freeman
Ronald “Ron” Allen Freeman, 65, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in his home in Lewiston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Maureen E. Christopher
MOSCOW — Maureen E. Christopher, 93, of Moscow, died Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Palouse Hills Assisted Living. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Andrew C. Ingram
Andrew C. Ingram, 39, of Lewiston, died Friday, April 30, 2021, at the Evergreen Motel in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.