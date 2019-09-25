Jean E. Welty
Jean E. Welty, 95, of Lewiston and formerly of Kendrick, died Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Royal Plaza Care Center in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Yvonne M. Roberts
Yvonne M. Roberts, 64, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Robert A. “Bob” Fogarty
GRANGEVILLE — Robert A. “Bob” Fogarty, 76, of Grangeville, died Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at his home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Elizabeth Davis
PULLMAN — Elizabeth Davis, 87, of Pullman, died Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at her home. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.