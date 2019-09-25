Jean E. Welty

Jean E. Welty, 95, of Lewiston and formerly of Kendrick, died Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Royal Plaza Care Center in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Yvonne M. Roberts

Yvonne M. Roberts, 64, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Robert A. “Bob” Fogarty

GRANGEVILLE — Robert A. “Bob” Fogarty, 76, of Grangeville, died Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at his home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.

Elizabeth Davis

PULLMAN — Elizabeth Davis, 87, of Pullman, died Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at her home. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.