Richard Holt
Richard Holt, 97, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Roger Miller
Roger Miller, 65, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at his home in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Donald E. Hill
Donald E. Hill, 71, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Regional Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.