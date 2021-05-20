Richard Holt

Richard Holt, 97, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Roger Miller

Roger Miller, 65, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at his home in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Donald E. Hill

Donald E. Hill, 71, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Regional Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.