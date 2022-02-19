Ronald E. Beeman

Ronald E. Beeman, 76, of Lapwai, died Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at his Lapwai residence. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Ed R. Spears

Ed R. Spears, 60, of Clarkston, died Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at Providence Holy Family Hospital in Spokane. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Gary Maxey

Gary Maxey, 73, of Clarkston, died Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at his home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Alice James

Alice James, 104, of Pullman, died Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at the Precious Elders Adult Family Home in Pullman. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.

Mary Jo White

Mary Jo White, 70, of Clarkston, died Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at her home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Larry C. Iverson

Larry C. Iverson, 78, of Moscow, died Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.