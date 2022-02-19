Ronald E. Beeman
Ronald E. Beeman, 76, of Lapwai, died Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at his Lapwai residence. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Ed R. Spears
Ed R. Spears, 60, of Clarkston, died Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at Providence Holy Family Hospital in Spokane. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Gary Maxey
Gary Maxey, 73, of Clarkston, died Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at his home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Alice James
Alice James, 104, of Pullman, died Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at the Precious Elders Adult Family Home in Pullman. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Mary Jo White
Mary Jo White, 70, of Clarkston, died Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at her home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Larry C. Iverson
Larry C. Iverson, 78, of Moscow, died Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.