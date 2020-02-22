Michael J. O’Toole
Michael J. O’Toole, 71, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Brookdale Senior Living in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Lance W. Walker
SPOKANE — Lance W. Walker, 45, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Richard F. Woolsey
Richard F. Woolsey, 73, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Prestige Care & Rehabilitation —The Orchards in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Terry J. Stephenson
Terry J. Stephenson, 66, of Lewiston, died Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.