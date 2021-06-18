Nellie R. Watson
OROFINO — Nellie R. Watson, 99, of Kamiah, died Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Clearwater Valley Hospital in Orofino. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.
Robert W. “Bob” Bennett
MOSCOW — Robert W. “Bob” Bennett, 85, of Moscow, died Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
LaRena Lee Doty
LaRena Lee Doty, 59, of Kennewick, died Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Prestige Care & Rehabilitation – Clarkston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Arlene Faye Goldner
Arlene Faye Goldner, 75, of Clarkston, died Thursday, June 17, 2021, at her home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Genevieve O. Frisbee
Genevieve O. Frisbee, 82, of Clarkston, died Thursday, June 17, 2021, at her home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.