Edwin Lee Benjamin
KIRKLAND, Wash. — Edwin Lee Benjamin, 60, of Clarkston, died Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at EvergreenHealth Medical Center in Kirkland. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Newton “JR” Bohanan
KAMIAH — Newton “JR” Bohanan, 56, of Kamiah, died Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at his home. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.
Paul Hicks
KAMIAH — Paul Hicks, 79, of Kamiah, died Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at St. Mary’s Hospital. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.
Lavonne Skidmore
Lavonne L. Skidmore, 90, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at the Life Care Center of Lewiston. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.
Sally “Jean” Benton
BOISE — Sally “Jean” Benton, 69, of Boise and formerly of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Boise. Bowman Funeral Parlor of Garden City is in charge of arrangements.
Ronaine F. Kinard
Ronaine F. Kinard, 68, of Pierce, died Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Clarkston. Pine Hills Funeral Chapel and Crematory of Orofino is in charge of arrangements.
Gerald Lee Carter
WINCHESTER — Gerald Lee Carter, 75, of Winchester, died Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at his home in Winchester. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.