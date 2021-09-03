Edwin Lee Benjamin

KIRKLAND, Wash. — Edwin Lee Benjamin, 60, of Clarkston, died Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at EvergreenHealth Medical Center in Kirkland. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Newton “JR” Bohanan

KAMIAH — Newton “JR” Bohanan, 56, of Kamiah, died Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at his home. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.

Paul Hicks

KAMIAH — Paul Hicks, 79, of Kamiah, died Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at St. Mary’s Hospital. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.

Lavonne Skidmore

Lavonne L. Skidmore, 90, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at the Life Care Center of Lewiston. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.

Sally “Jean” Benton

BOISE — Sally “Jean” Benton, 69, of Boise and formerly of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Boise. Bowman Funeral Parlor of Garden City is in charge of arrangements.

Ronaine F. Kinard

Ronaine F. Kinard, 68, of Pierce, died Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Clarkston. Pine Hills Funeral Chapel and Crematory of Orofino is in charge of arrangements.

Gerald Lee Carter

WINCHESTER — Gerald Lee Carter, 75, of Winchester, died Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at his home in Winchester. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.